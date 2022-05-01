Update: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found missing boy

JACKSONVILLE, FLA – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found the missing child last seen in the Sweetwater neighborhood.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Conner Preston. The 11-year-old left his house on foot after a disagreement with a family member. He was last seen just after 10 p.m. on Saturday April, 30th in the 2600 block of Jammes Road.

Police say he was last seen wearing camo pants, a red muscle shirt with lime green outlining and red Calvin Klein shoes.

If you see him or know where he is, you are asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or contact 9-1-1 immediately.