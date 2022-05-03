Jacksonville brewery hosts ‘Great Fire of 1901′ historical tour on Tuesday

Bold City Brewery: "Our Limited Edition 1901 Roasted Red Ale beer aged on espresso beans is all bottled up and ready for the Great Fire of 1901 Tours at Bold City Downtown today. We only have 9 tickets left for the 8:00 PM tour!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For one day and one day only, Bold City downtown, alongside Gary Sass, a Jacksonville walking tour guide, will host a 1901 Great Fire-themed tour.

The tour, held on May 3 at 8 p.m. will begin at Bold City Downtown on 109 East Bay Street.

“Enjoy a 45-minute tour about the Great Fire of 1901 in Downtown Jacksonville, the website said. “Along with the tour, you will receive a (beer) pint of your choice and a special bottle release of the 1901 Roasted Red Ale (Value of the tour and beers is $30, what a great deal!!)”

The brewery also released its limited edition 1901 Roasted Red Ale beer “aged on espresso beans is all bottled up and ready for the Great Fire of 1901 Tours at Bold City Downtown.”

The brewery said they only have 9 tickets left for the 8:00 p.m. tour, so get them while you can!

“Anyone can come to Bold City downtown tonight,” Sass said. “Since there is a limited number, there will be a sign up sheet for the commemorative bottles of beer for the $19.01 price. The 7 p.m. tour was oversold but the 8 p.m. tour still has room! If you don’t want the special beer, you can just show up.”

The Great Fire of 1901 was a conflagration that occurred in Jacksonville on May 3, 1901. It was one of the worst disasters in Florida history and the third-largest urban fire in the U.S., next to the Great Chicago Fire, and the 1906 San Francisco fire.

