St. Johns 1 of 26 counties in nation deemed unaffordable for single-family home: Report

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – St. Johns County is one of 26 across the nation to make a personal finance website’s report of single-family homes that have been deemed unaffordable to those making the area’s median income.

The April 12 report was researched in fall 2021, when St. Johns County’s $392,700 median price for a home was found to be unaffordable for those making the county’s median income — $40,897.

Notably, in Florida, Colliers County was No. 2 and Sarasota County was No. 18. St. Johns ranked at No. 11. The study also noted that it did not consider areas that had already been considered unaffordable, such as San Francisco.

Cierra Collins and Devyn Nuanes are working to purchase their new first home together and paid St. Johns County a visit.

“There’s really no options. It’s not even like you can get a shack,” Nuanes told us.

Ad

News4JAX spoke with Diana Galavis, president of the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors.

“The prices have increased in St. John’s County, especially year over year, and we’re up about 25 percent,” Galavis said.

Galavis said it’s still relatively cheaper to live in St. John’s County compared to other parts of the state and country. She had a message for those looking to buy a home.

“With our prices going up, the people who work and live in St. John’s County are sometimes having to look right outside the area to be able to get a home that they are able to afford,” she said.

Nuanes and Collins said, for the time being, they plan on living out of an RV.

“It’s cheaper for us to do that than it is to even think about buying or renting a house out here, and that’s why we, unfortunately, can’t move up here,” Nuanes said.