Farm Share to distribute food on Friday, Saturday in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food on Friday and Saturday to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here are the locations and times for the events on Friday and Saturday:

Event: Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 217 Kennedy Ave., Interlachen, Fla. 32148

Event: Farm Share distribution with Mayor Terrill Hill

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Jenkins Middle School at 1100 N 19th St., Palatka, Fla. 32177

Event: Farm Share distribution with The Truth Church

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 9960 Byrnes Rd., Jacksonville, Fla. 32246

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.