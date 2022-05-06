Authorities search for missing swimmer near Trader’s Hill Boat Ramp in Folkston

Authorities in Folkston, Georgia were sent Thursday evening to search for a missing swimmer near Trader’s Hill boat ramp off Tracys Ferry Road.

According to Sheriff Robert Phillips, with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at 5:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the St. Mary’s River at Trader’s Hill Landing.

Phillips said witnesses told investigators that a young man had been swimming and became distressed, calling for help. Deputies said friends tried to assist, but were unable to help him.

The 17-year-old went under the water and did not resurface, witnesses told deputies. Recovery efforts using sonar and a diver have been underway.

The family was said to have been notified.