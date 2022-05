The Clay County school district on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for Spring Park Elementary School.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County District Schools on Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for an elementary school.

It took place at the future site of Spring Park Elementary School on County Road 315 near Green Cove Springs. Superintendent David Broskie was in attendance.

Spring Park Elementary is being built on 20 acres of land.

It will be the 43rd school in the district, and the capacity will be 862 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.