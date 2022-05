JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ninth annual Boots on the Ground poker run and concert took play Saturday morning at the Flamingo Lake RV Resort in Jacksonville.

The benefit was for K9s for Warriors Foundation, K9 Line Inc., The Veterans Village of NE Florida, Mission 22, Project Vet Relief, The Florida Fallen Heroes Memorial Fund, and Wreaths Across America.

There were 44 different poker stops, vendors, food trucks and live music.