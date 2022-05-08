Popular Jacksonville chicken wing restaurant, home to Buffalo Bills fans, to close this month

Wing-It in Mandarin is shutting its doors after 25 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular restaurant in Mandarin is closing shop later this month after serving the community for more than two decades.

Dave and Charleen Morency have owned Wing-It for 25 years.

“This is like family,” Charleen said while fighting back tears. “The regulars, the customers, the [Buffalo] Bills Backers group. It is our Wing-It family.”

This was not an easy decision.

“The last two years have been tough with COVID-19, chicken wing prices went crazy, supply chain issues and staffing,” Dave and Charleen said. “We put in a lot of hours and a lot of effort, and there’s just not a lot of financial reward anymore.”

The Morencys broke the news on social media on April 25. They said May 21 would be the last day customers could eat at the restaurant. More than 400 shares and comments followed from faithful customers.

One person said, “We’ve spent many Saturday afternoons here as a family.”

Other comments include, “This makes me so sad” and “This absolutely breaks my heart.”

Ad

The Buffalo Bills Backers of Jacksonville is a group of passionate fans that went to Wing-It to watch the Bills’ games on TV and cheer on the team play for more than 20 years. Now their experience will change.

One member commented on the Wing-It’s Facebook announcement, saying “Thank you 4 all the best times watching the games! Always great food that reminded me of the WNY areas.”

“They are worried that they are not going to have a place where they can’t call home anymore because it’s going to be hard to find what they have here,” Dave said.

Although closed for Mother’s Day, the Morencys are preparing these last two weeks.

“I want their last memory to be a good memory,” Charleen said.

After the dining room closes for good, Dave and Charleen say they will take carry-out orders for at least one more week.

“I’m just so grateful that we were able to be here and support my family,” Dave said while getting choked up. “It’s been nice.”