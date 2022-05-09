AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy

1-year-old Marcus Lyles was reported missing on May 8th, 2022. He may be in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 1-year-old in Orange County.

Marcus Lyles was last seen yesterday in the 9500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas onesie.

Lyles may be in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson, also from Orlando. She and Lyles may be traveling in a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata with the tag number QXYF78. The vehicle may have tinted windows and black rims.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these people, please contact the FDLE or 911.