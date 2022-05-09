Multiple shots fired at Arlington apartment complex, man injured

Shooting in an apartment complex on Arlington Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says.

Officers were called to an apartment complex off Arlington Road, near the Arlington Expressway, around 1 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot more than once.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.