Can you help JSO find vehicle from hit-and-run?

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JSO released a photo similar to a car wanted in a hit-and-run. (Provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run with serious injuries in April on Blanding Boulevard.

The crash was reported April 17 at Blanding and Wheeler Avenue, which is a block south of Park Street.

Police said the vehicle involved is a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta (like the stock vehicle shown above) and should have damage to the front bumper below the driver’s side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

