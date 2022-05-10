One man dead after crash on New Kings Rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed and then caught on fire Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

At 11 p.m. an officer with JSO saw the car on fire with a man on the ground nearby, on New Kings Road near Edgewood Ave North. The officer pulled the man away from the fire and called the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters put out the flames and the man died at the scene.

Investigators say the driver was headed North on New Kings Road when he veered off the road and hit the guardrail-- the force threw the man from the car. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This crash marks the 71st deadly crash in Duval County this year.