Andrew Jackson High locked down, being dismissed after shooting reported near campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities from the Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Duval County School Board police were spotted just outside Andrew Jackson High School on Wednesday afternoon.

JSO said it was called to the area on a report of a shooting on North Main Street.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told News4JAX they responded to the scene to transport one person to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Duval County Public Schools released the following communication to parents:

“This is Duval County Public Schools. The school is currently being dismissed under a Code Red lockdown due to a possible shooting near the campus. We are working to learn more information and will reach out again regarding this situation. If you are coming to the school to pick up your child, you will be redirected to 30th and the school’s bus loop.”

DCPS said bus riders will still be dismissed on a bus route, though some might be “significantly late.”

News4JAX is working to gather additional information. The Sheriff’s Office is expected to brief the media.