Multi-million dollar projects to renovate downtown moving forward

On left: Photo courtesy of SouthEast Development Group. On right: Photo courtesy of HKS and Iguana Investments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two major projects along Jacksonville’s Northbank are moving forward.

According to our news partners at the Daily Record, there is a plan to build on the old courthouse site as well as Shad Khan’s plans for a luxury hotel.

The Jaguars’ owner wants to build a Four Seasons Hotel where the downtown shipyards are located, which is right across from TIAA Bank Field. It’s an ideal location for him and the team.

Khan’s development company submitted its engineering plans to the city where his vision includes a 12-story, 174-room hotel, a 25-unit residential building and a 6-story office building nearby. Plans from the architects also include a rooftop restaurant and a spa.

The Downtown Development review board will vote on the final designs Thursday and could close on a land deal by the end of May.

Also on the Northbank, the Downtown Investment Authority has released details on an incentive package with an Atlanta-based developer to build “The Hardwick.”

It would be an 18-story tower on Bay Street at the old courthouse site. The deal includes several tax incentives and grants.

In exchange, the developer would pay nearly $5 million for the property -- and nearly half would be considered a donation to build the Northbank Riverwalk.

The first vote on the deal is expected Monday.