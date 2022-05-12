Board approves conceptual designs for Jones on Hogan development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Downtown Development Review Board has unanimously approved the conceptual design plans for the Jones on Hogan development, according to a news release Wednesday from Corner Lot.

The site is located at 502 North Hogan Street, and Corner Lot says the seven-story Jones Brothers Furniture Co. building, which was built in 1929, serves as inspiration for the development.

“Preserving the Jones Brothers building has been a goal of ours for several years, and we are grateful to the DDRB Board and staff for supporting our vision.” Andy Allen, Corner Lot CEO, said in a prepared statement.

The current plans include 103 apartments, two retail store fronts and a parking garage. Additionally, the development will feature co-work office spaces, a fitness facility, tranquility rooms and a terrace that overlooks downtown.