Former Fernandina Beach Boy Scout leader facing child porn charges

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A business owner and former Boy Scout leader in Fernandina Beach is facing 13 counts of child porn possession after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jason Thomas Roberts, 45, is the owner of JTR Leadership Training and co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training. According to the bio posted on his company’s page, Roberts is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, where he worked as a Nuclear Weapons Officer. He also served as comptroller for the Florida Air National Guard.

FDLE agents arrested Roberts Thursday morning on 13 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation of Roberts began on Jan. 14, after FDLE agents received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips alerted agents to an online address sharing files depicting possible child sexual abuse material.

Still images and videos discovered included children in sexual situations with adults and other children. Two files were confirmed by NCMEC to include children identified by law enforcement in previous investigations.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLE in this case.

Roberts was booked into the Nassau County Jail, where he’s being held on $195,000 bond.

This investigation is active. If you have information about Roberts that may help investigators, contact Special Agent Bill Bowes at the FDLE Jacksonville Regional Operations Center at 904-360-7100.

You can visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.