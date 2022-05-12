Glynn County police adds adorable K-9 puppy to team

Chief, a 10-week-old purebred bloodhound, will serve as a tracking dog for the department.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – We would like to introduce you to “Chief” -- the newest officer of Glynns Guardians.

Chief of Police Battiste and the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) announced the new addition on Thursday.

The 10-week-old purebred bloodhound will serve as a tracking dog for the department. Chief was donated by the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

Additional funding for GCPD’s canine teams was provided by the Carl Alexander Memorial Fund.

The family of the late Carl Alexander chose the name of the newest Guardian in honor of Chief Alexander.

“Over the months to come as ‘Chief’ grows -- he will be trained by the Polk County Florida Sheriff’s Office and the National Police Bloodhound Association,” a release said.

The department said his senses will be critical to aid in recovery of missing or lost persons.

Chief will be trained to search for missing persons, lost children or dementia patients, lost articles, fleeing criminals, and items related to a crime.

He will not be trained in tactical apprehension, therefore, presenting a less threatening persona than a traditional police canine, GCPD said.