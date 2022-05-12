Take a tour of homes and gardens in historic Springfield this weekend

The Springfield Tour of Homes is this weekend, offering an intimate look at Jacksonville's oldest neighborhood. News4JAX reporter Amanda DeVoe shows us it's just like walking through a living history exhibit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve ever just wanted to take a look inside some of Jacksonville’s most historic homes, now is your chance.

The Historic Springfield Tour of Homes and Gardens is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council is gearing up for its 43rd year, showcasing these historical homes.

Attendees will be able to check out six classic homes, while strolling through Jacksonville’s oldest neighborhood.

There’s even an option for guests to take the tour on their bikes.

Organizers say they want people to experience the character of the neighborhood and learn more about its history as Jacksonville gears up to celebrate its bicentennial.

Springfield homeowner Mike Delker is currently renovating his 1906 home along Pearl Street and says this tour really takes people back in time.

“The nice thing, I think, that the home tour can do, I hope, is show people from all over Jacksonville that Springfield has something for everyone,” Delker said.

You can find tickets and information at Springfieldtour.com.

Online tickets are $15. Tickets purchased the day of the tour are $20.