Jaguars kick off rookie minicamp on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rookie minicamp kicks off Friday with some of the Jaguar’s newest faces getting together for the first time.

That includes the number one overall draft pick – Travon Walker.

Five of the Jaguars’ seven draft picks signed their rookie contracts on Thursday -- so the ink is basically still drying today.

Travon Walker signed for four years and a little more than $37 million.

All rookie contracts are four-year deals and the Jaguars have a team option for the fifth.

The rookies signed their contracts the same day the NFL released the Jaguars schedule for the 2022 season. The season opener is on Sept. 11 on the road when the team takes on the Washington Commanders. The home opener is the following week when the Jags host the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jags will play the Broncos in London on Oct. 30 as experts say that starts a stretch of four tough matchups. That game follows meetings with the Raiders, Chiefs and Ravens respectively.

The Jaguars wrap up the regular season at home on Jan. 8 when they host the Tennessee Titans.

Rookies are not required to have signed contracts to participate in rookie mini-camp or other offseason practices, however, all players must be under contract to participate in training camp.

Click here to view the full 2022 season schedule.