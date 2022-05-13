77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

TELL US: How is the baby formula shortage affecting you and your baby?

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: baby formula, baby formula shortage, newborns, babies, mothers
Ashley Maddox feeds her 5-month-old son, Cole, with formula she bought through a Facebook group of mothers in need Thursday, May 12, 2022. "I connected with a gal in my group and she had seven cans of the formula I need that were just sitting in her house that her baby didn't need anymore," she said. "So I drove out, it was about a 20-minute drive and picked it up and paid her. It was a miracle." (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A baby formula shortage has the attention of Congress and the White House. Two House committees are looking into the problem, sending letters Friday to four companies that produce baby formula.

A House Energy and Commerce Committee spokesperson has announced a hearing on baby formula for May 25, and plan to call members of the FDA and producers of baby formula.

The shortage has been blamed on a recall, inflation and supply chain issues. We want to hear from you, how is the baby formula shortage affecting you and your baby? Fill out the form below and your answer may be read on the news on Channel 4.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email