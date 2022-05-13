TELL US: How is the baby formula shortage affecting you and your baby?

A baby formula shortage has the attention of Congress and the White House. Two House committees are looking into the problem, sending letters Friday to four companies that produce baby formula.
A House Energy and Commerce Committee spokesperson has announced a hearing on baby formula for May 25, and plan to call members of the FDA and producers of baby formula.
The shortage has been blamed on a recall, inflation and supply chain issues. We want to hear from you, how is the baby formula shortage affecting you and your baby? Fill out the form below and your answer may be read on the news on Channel 4.