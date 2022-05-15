One person dead at local hospital after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An adult male is dead after arriving to local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to JSO, at 1 a.m. on Sunday an adult male arrives at a local hospital in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Within minutes of his arrival the victim was pronounced deceased.

During the initial investigation it was discovered that the shooting took place at 3600 block of Kirkpatrick Circle.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses, but do not currently have a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.