Two people in life threatening condition after overnight shooting

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – A man and woman are both in a local hospital with life threatening injuries following a shooting.

According to JSO, just after midnight officers responded to a person shot at the 8100 block of Hawthorne St.

At the scene officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult male with a single gunshot wound to the chest and a female with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg.

The two were rushed to the hospital by JFRD with life-threatening injuries.

No witnesses or suspects have been identified by detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.