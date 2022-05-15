Woman found in Northwest Jacksonville home with stab wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in a local hospital with life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Northwest Jacksonville

JSO says they went to 11400 block of VC Johnson Road at 10:20 pm on Saturday night in response to a reported disturbance with an injured person.

At the residence they discovered a woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition.

There is currently no suspect in custody. Detectives are interviewing witnesses of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.