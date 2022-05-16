Alligator hanging out outside AutoZone on Beach Boulevard Saturday afternoon

Alligator found under truck at AutoZone on Beach Blvd. PHOTO: Austin Hyatt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gator mating season is here and as we told you, the alligators are finding themselves in places where people hang out. On Monday we got our hands on some video of an alligator at the AutoZone on Beach Boulevard over the weekend.

Austin Hyatt shared video and a photo of this approximately 4-5 foot alligator. Austin tells us the gator walked quite a ways from the pond to cross a street and get some shade under a pick up truck.

JSO officers arrived and called gator trappers to come get the animal and release him or her back into the wild.

Last week, we told you all about alligator mating season and nuisance gators, wandering around looking for a mate.

Here’s a reminder about what happens:

Courtship between alligators started in early April.

Mating season is from May through June.

Female alligators deposit their eggs in late June or early July.

The eggs hatch around August and into September.

During this time, you’ll likely see more alligators walking around neighborhoods, hanging out by homes or under a truck at AutoZone.

If you see a nuisance alligator, don’t try to catch or remove the animal yourself. Instead reach out to FWC nuisance alligator program.