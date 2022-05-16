69º

Gallery: Local photos capture May’s ‘super flower blood moon’

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Skygazers received a special treat last night and early this morning during May’s “super flower blood moon.”

May’s full moon – a supermoon – coincided with a lunar eclipse.

Some were able to capture a ready moon around 8 p.m. on the westside and Orange Park. Some also captured the moments as the moon was going dark.

SnapJAX users uploaded their photos to share with our viewers who may have missed out or that had clouds ruin the party.

Here are some of our favorites:

Carianne Luter

"210 area Jax/St. Aug boarder -- this was on route 210 Winn Dixie parking lot at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday" - Dre Andrea

Saint Johns
Carianne Luter

Rachel West: "Caught a few through the progression of the eclipse."

Jacksonville
lgaunder

Beautiful moonrise on the westside

Jacksonville
Pins User

Northside: Lunar Eclipse

Jacksonville
JenniferLangdon

Moon before the eclipse

Live Oak
Ccboricua20
Jacksonville
Pins User

Meade LX65 8” ACR telescope with iPhone adapter.

Spring
Pins User

Eclipse at 11:30pm over Penney Retirement Community

Green Cove Springs
unioncounty photo bug

Eclipse over Union County.

Lake Butler
yemyint
Orange Park
Linka77

Moon eclipse

Jacksonville
SummerCamp

Mayport 11:31

Jacksonville

