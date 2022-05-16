Gallery: Local photos capture May’s ‘super flower blood moon’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Skygazers received a special treat last night and early this morning during May’s “super flower blood moon.”
May’s full moon – a supermoon – coincided with a lunar eclipse.
Some were able to capture a ready moon around 8 p.m. on the westside and Orange Park. Some also captured the moments as the moon was going dark.
Click here to upload your photos to SnapJAX
SnapJAX users uploaded their photos to share with our viewers who may have missed out or that had clouds ruin the party.
Here are some of our favorites:
Carianne Luter
"210 area Jax/St. Aug boarder -- this was on route 210 Winn Dixie parking lot at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday" - Dre Andrea
Carianne Luter
Rachel West: "Caught a few through the progression of the eclipse."
lgaunder
Beautiful moonrise on the westside
Pins User
Northside: Lunar Eclipse
JenniferLangdon
Moon before the eclipse
Ccboricua20
Pins User
Meade LX65 8” ACR telescope with iPhone adapter.
Pins User
Eclipse at 11:30pm over Penney Retirement Community
unioncounty photo bug
Eclipse over Union County.
yemyint
Linka77
Moon eclipse
SummerCamp
Mayport 11:31
@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/iaAlulfqHf— Heels13 (@Gagheels) May 16, 2022