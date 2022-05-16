Gallery: Local photos capture May’s ‘super flower blood moon’

Skygazers received a special treat last night and early this morning during May’s “super flower blood moon.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Skygazers received a special treat last night and early this morning during May’s “super flower blood moon.”

May’s full moon – a supermoon – coincided with a lunar eclipse.

Some were able to capture a ready moon around 8 p.m. on the westside and Orange Park. Some also captured the moments as the moon was going dark.

SnapJAX users uploaded their photos to share with our viewers who may have missed out or that had clouds ruin the party.

Here are some of our favorites:

Carianne Luter "210 area Jax/St. Aug boarder -- this was on route 210 Winn Dixie parking lot at 8:24 p.m. on Sunday" - Dre Andrea 0 s 0

Carianne Luter Rachel West: "Caught a few through the progression of the eclipse." 0 s 0

lgaunder Beautiful moonrise on the westside 0 s 1

Pins User Northside: Lunar Eclipse 0 s 0

JenniferLangdon Moon before the eclipse 0 s 0

Ccboricua20 0 s 0

Pins User Meade LX65 8” ACR telescope with iPhone adapter. 0 s 0

Pins User Eclipse at 11:30pm over Penney Retirement Community 0 s 0

unioncounty photo bug Eclipse over Union County. 0 s 0

yemyint 0 s 0

Linka77 Moon eclipse 0 s 0