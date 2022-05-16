Jacksonville corrections officer accused of domestic battery: Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee is accused of domestic battery, Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced Monday.

Corrections Officer Brooke Mulcahey, a four-year veteran of JSO, was arrested Sunday afternoon on the first-degree misdemeanor charge, Ivey said at a morning news conference.

According to Ivey, Mulcahey and a person with whom she is in a relationship got into an altercation, which turned physical. That person suffered minor injuries, Ivey said.

Mulcahey is suspended pending civil service consideration of her case.

Her employment administrative investigation history, which was released by JSO, shows that Mulcahey was exonerated in January 2020 of an allegation of failure to take action. In October 2021, according to those records, allegations of failure to conform to work standards and incompetence were sustained, and Mulcahey received a written reprimand.

According to News4JAX records, Sunday’s arrest is the fourth this year of a JSO staffer. Those include the arrest of an officer who was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: While News4JAX does not typically name suspects charged with misdemeanors, we have chosen to name the suspect in this case because she is an officer.

