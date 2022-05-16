K9s For Warriors completes phase one of ‘mega-kennel’ training facility in St. Johns County

Phase one of the Davis Family Mega Kennel includes 68 kennels, 20 wellness kennels, food storage building, K9 enrichment area and all necessary site prep and drainage.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – K9 For Warriors is one step closer to completing the world’s largest rescue to Service Dog training facility.

The group is marking the completion of phase one of the project on Monday -- which will eventually give veterans access to more service dogs.

Phase one includes 68 kennels, 20 wellness kennels, a food storage building, a K9 enrichment area, and all necessary site prep and drainage.

The goal is to get the dogs into the hands of veterans who need them most.

The “mega-kennel” in total will be able to house more than 150 service dogs.

Once it’s complete – the Campus for K9 Operations, just south of U.S. 1 and Racetrack Road, will be the largest shelter-to-service dog facility in the country.

K9S for Warriors says service dogs help veterans better cope with PTSD symptoms and gain confidence and independence.

The group’s program accepts applications from any veteran experiencing service-connected symptoms of PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

Right now, there’s a waiting list of applicants expanding to 2026 but the mega kennel could cut down on the wait.