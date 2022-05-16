83º

Local News

Red Cross called to help family of 7 after East Arlington house fire

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Jacksonville, House fire, East Arlington
The Sky 4 helicopter flew over a house fire Monday in East Arlington. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Red Cross was called to assist a family of seven following a house fire Monday in East Arlington, News4JAX was told.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it responded about 11:45 a.m. to the fire at a home on Candlebark Drive, just west of Kernan Boulevard.

News4JAX was told the first units on scene found flames coming through the garage roof.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Sky 4 helicopter flew over the house fire. Smoke was visible from nearby Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport.

