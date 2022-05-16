Red Cross called to help family of 7 after East Arlington house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Red Cross was called to assist a family of seven following a house fire Monday in East Arlington, News4JAX was told.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it responded about 11:45 a.m. to the fire at a home on Candlebark Drive, just west of Kernan Boulevard.
News4JAX was told the first units on scene found flames coming through the garage roof.
Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 700 block of Candlebark Dr.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 16, 2022
There were no reports of any injuries.
The Sky 4 helicopter flew over the house fire. Smoke was visible from nearby Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport.