UNF selects USF dean Moez Limayem as next president

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida’s Board of Trustees on Monday morning selected Dr. Moez Limayem to become UNF’s seventh president.

He was picked out of four finalists for the job.

“We are pleased to welcome Moez Limayem to the University of North Florida,” said Kevin Hyde, Chair of the UNF Board of Trustees. “Dr. Limayem has a proven record as an innovative and accomplished leader with the vision to advance the University. The Board of Trustees especially appreciates his deep knowledge and experience working in the Florida State University System and with USF, a designated ‘preeminent’ institution. As we celebrate UNF’s 50th year, we look forward to Dr. Limayem using his experience, leadership and engaging style to continue to build on our strong history, growing opportunities for students and enhancing the University’s critical role in the region and beyond. We are excited to introduce him to our whole UNF community.”

Ad

Dr. Limayem has served as the Lynn Pippenger Dean in the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida (USF) since 2012. He is responsible for the administration, strategic planning and fiscal management of the college, which serves more than 7,000 students on three campuses.

He is a published author, has helped raise more than $120 million for the school and was charged with enhancing the college’s profile.

Limayem takes over for Dr. Pamela S. Chally who was named the interim president last year to replace former president David Szymanski who transitioned to lead UNF MedNexus, a collaborative effort he created to expand educational programs and enhance medical research created last year with $6 million in funding from the Florida Legislature.

The president-elect must be confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors. The vote to confirm will take place at the Board of Governors meeting scheduled for June 29-30, 2022.