Companies hiring for over 300 positions at job fair

Over 25 companies are looking to make on-the-spot hires to fill more than 300 openings at a job fair in Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 18.

Jobs are available in all fields and managers will hold on-the-spot interviews for customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, education and more.

Featured employers include Amazon, Brooks Rehabilitation, Flowers Baking, Bank of America, Hertz, Owens Corning and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. They join other top companies that are looking to fill open positions in Jacksonville.

Job seekers are asked to register to attend if possible at FloridaJobLink.com to help you get in the event faster upon arrival. Admission and parking are free.

The Jax Works job fair will be from 10 am. until 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Conference Center located at 9300 Baymeadows Road.