JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Monday night on Jacksonville’s north side, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The report says a 19-year-old was driving a motorcycle traveling northbound on SR 15 in the left lane around 9 p.m. while the driver of an SUV was traveling southbound on New Kings turning left on Dunn Avenue.

Troopers say the 19-year-old turned into the SUV.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.