1 man in critical condition after shooting in the Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is being treated after he was shot while riding in a car on East 8th Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says they responded to a call at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting.

While officers were looking for the scene a man showed up with a gunshot wound, at a local hospital.

Investigators say the man was riding in a car with other people traveling westbound on E. 8th Street when someone started shooting at them.

The driver of the car that was shot up went from there to the hospital.

Police are asking businesses in the area, for security footage.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.