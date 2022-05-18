Authorities serve warrants related to ‘animal investigation’ in Northwest Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with Animal Care and Protective Services and other agencies, served search warrants Wednesday that police said were related to an animal investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with Animal Care and Protective Services and other agencies, served search warrants Wednesday that police said were related to an animal investigation.

There appeared to be scenes at more than one location. Animal control officers and advocates were at a home on Sawyer Avenue, where one man appeared to be taken into custody, but it’s unclear if he was criminally charged.

News4JAX has confirmed two people were arrested in connection to the investigation — arrested at a home on Gilchrest Road. The Sheriff’s Office said both are facing charges related to dogfighting.

After authorities secured the scene on Gilchrest Road, animal control officers along with members of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and a veterinarian showed up.

Sky 4 aerial view from scene. (News4JAX.com)

While the bulk of the investigation appeared to be inside the house, News4JAX saw approximately nine dogs removed from the property and placed into protective custody. One of the dogs had to be carried because it was missing a leg. It’s unclear how many dogs were removed from the Sawyer Avenue location.

Ad

We also saw officers removing evidence such as heavy chains, shackles and large machines believed by investigators to be used to train and condition dogs to fight.

A statement from JSO reads:

“In speaking with the supervisor on scene, we have been advised that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services and other agencies, served several search warrants in relation to an animal investigation.”