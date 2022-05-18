JSO: Man says he was shot while playing basketball on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man told police he was shot in the ankle after getting into a fight over a basketball game Tuesday night.

The man went to the hospital on his own after being shot near Emerson and Philips Highway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO is looking for a man who is in his early 20s with a neck tattoo, twists in his hair and a chipped tooth. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Police believe this is an isolated event.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or The Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.