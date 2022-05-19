Newly released video shows Jacksonville crews rescuing tree surgeon

Video released by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department shows a tree surgeon being rescued.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Newly released video shows a tree surgeon being rescued in Jacksonville after he was stuck 60 feet in the air.

It happened in October, but the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Thursday released the footage of its crews responding and bringing the man to safety.

They had to cut part of a tree to reach him.

The reason he was stuck is because the tree he was working on fell to the ground and hit his lift on the way down. The lift wouldn’t work after that.

The tree surgeon safely made it into the bucket with rescuers. He was not injured.

JFRD had to cut a privacy fence that separated two neighbors so they could perform this challenging rescue. JFRD said it followed up to make sure the property was restored to how they found it.