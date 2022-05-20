88º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man wanted for murder in Boston, arrested in Jacksonville

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: murder, crime, Jacksonville, JSO, Boston
Christopher Howard, arrested in Jacksonville for a murder in Boston (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office arrested Christopher Howard, 39, responding to an out of state warrant from Suffolk County, Massachusetts. Howard was wanted for the stabbing death of a 40-year-old woman on May 10 in Boston.

JSO officers arrived Tuesday at the Trinity Rescue Mission, questioned Howard, and Howard surrendered willingly. Howard is the 4th out-of-state warrant caught in the Jacksonville area this year.

  • January 2022: Alabama double murder suspect John Peyton Scott is arrested in St Augustine
  • February 2022: Philadelphia murder suspect Sean Williams arrested in Clay County
  • March 2022: South Carolina murder suspect Kenny Turn arrested in Jacksonville
  • May 2022: Boston murder suspect Christopher Howard arrested in Jacksonville

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email