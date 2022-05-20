Man wanted for murder in Boston, arrested in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office arrested Christopher Howard, 39, responding to an out of state warrant from Suffolk County, Massachusetts. Howard was wanted for the stabbing death of a 40-year-old woman on May 10 in Boston.

JSO officers arrived Tuesday at the Trinity Rescue Mission, questioned Howard, and Howard surrendered willingly. Howard is the 4th out-of-state warrant caught in the Jacksonville area this year.