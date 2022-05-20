Some Duval County students won’t be permitted to bring backpack during last week of class

ome Duval County schools will have heightened rules for graduation week, and that means some students won’t be allowed to bring a backpack during the week before summer break.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Duval County schools will have heightened rules for graduation week, and that means some students won’t be allowed to bring a backpack during the week before summer break.

The Duval County School District noted that this isn’t a new policy and it varies by school. The district said it’s partly for logistical reasons and partly for security purposes.

For 17-year-old Ki’lah Huy, an Atlantic Coast High School student, it’ll be her final week of high school before she starts on her psychology degree at the University of Central Florida this fall.

“I’m a little bit nervous and excited. It’s really bittersweet, honestly,” Huy said.

For her school, and some others, a new policy will be in place for the final days of the year. A post from the school’s Instagram announced:

Families at Paxon School for Advanced Studies also got a message, letting them know not to bring the bookbags or athletic bags. The message to Paxon students, from its principal, reads:

“I wanted to take a moment to provide you with a district announcement related to student book bags. Beginning this Monday, May 23rd, students will not be allowed to bring book bags or athletic bags to school. Please make note of this as you prepare to return books.”

For Huy, it was a little confusing.

“I’ve never heard of it. I did hear about it this year. But previous years, I never really heard of it. And I was a little weirded out,” she said. “Because it’s like, what’s the point of coming to school on the last week if you can’t bring anything?”

The district told News4JAX that all textbooks and materials should be turned in prior to the last week of school. A second spokesperson added that there was a security component to the decision.

Each school sets its own policy for backpacks. Most will perform backpack checks year round and some schools only allow backpacks that are clear or mesh material so that dangerous items or contraband can’t be brought onto campus.

The district noted that most high schools are not going to be allowing backpacks.