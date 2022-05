JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bishop Felipe J. Estévez of the Diocese of St. Augustine plans to introduce the 11th Bishop of St. Augustine during a news conference Tuesday.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Center on Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville.

Estévez submitted his letter of resignation on his 75th birthday, and the mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops is 75. Pope Francis plans to announce his replacement from the Vatican.