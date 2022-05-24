Father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo to testify against sons in murder cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Abdul Robinson Sr., who has been charged with being an accessory to the murders of Charles McCormick and Damon Rothermel, has been transferred to St Johns County Jail, court documents show.

In filings this week, the state attorney’s office has informed his sons — Hakeem Robinson and Abdul Robinson Jr. — that their father is now cooperating with prosecutors, and has given statements in the murders of Charles McCormick and Damon Rothermel.

Inmates who cooperate with the prosecution are often transferred to other county jails for their safety.

Hakeem Robinson, a Jacksonville rapper who’s also known as Ksoo, is charged in the 2020 murder of rival rapper Charles McCormick.

Rothermel was killed in 2019 by a stray bullet fired in an exchange of gunfire between two cars.

In March, Hakeem Robinson was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

Ad

RELATED: Hip-hop feuds fuel series of Jacksonville murders

Hakeem Robinson and Abdul Robinson Jr. remain in the Duval County jail, awaiting trial.

Abdul Robinson Sr.’s case has been reset for a status conference Aug. 15.