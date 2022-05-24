Some VyStar customers can now see their balance online, but issues persist

Some VyStar Credit Union customers said Monday night they were finally able to log in to online banking — but there were still issues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some VyStar Credit Union customers said Monday night they were finally able to log in to online banking — but there were still issues.

While it’s possible for some to log in via a computer on the VyStar website, its new app still appeared not to be functional.

(Are you able to login now? Let us know in the comments.)

Customers were greeted with the following message after they logged in to their account:

“Thank you for your patience. Initially, transactions back to May 13 are available below. Please view statements for previous transactions. Transfers between VyStar accounts are currently unavailable. If you have any questions, please contact us through Magic*Touch at 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289.”

The credit union said it was working toward a resolution on internal transfers within the next 72 hours.

In a Q&A with News4JAX, a spokesperson said Monday afternoon that VyStar was making “great progress” when it comes to bringing its online banking system back to fully-functional.

Ad

RELATED: Q&A: VyStar spokesperson says credit union making ‘great progress’

News4JAX learned Monday that the Florida Office of Financial Regulation is monitoring the situation. We also asked members if they planned to stay with the credit union and hundreds of people sent us a response by Monday evening.

Ad

On Friday, News4JAX reporter Anne Maxwell spoke one-on-one with VyStar Credit Union Chief Member Experience Officer Joel Swanson.

Monday marked the 10th day of the outage. It began as the credit union was rolling out an update to its online banking system.