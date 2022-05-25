County-by-county: Honoring service and sacrifice this Memorial Day around Northeast Florida

Freshly-placed flags fly over the graves of Civil War veterans in Green Mount Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day in Montpelier, Vt., Friday, May 22, 2009. The federal holiday was first enacted to commemorate Union soldiers from the Civil War, and later expanded to honor casualties of any war or military action. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Memorial Day is a day we stop to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed annually on the last Monday of May.

News4JAX offers a county-by-county look at events around Northeast Florida commemorating Memorial Day this year.

Duval County

Memorial Day Observance at Veterans Memorial Wall between TIAA Bank Field and the baseball grounds.

Pre-ceremony music by the Navy Band Southeast will begin at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will commence at 8:30 a.m. The Observance should conclude by 10 a.m.

Parking is free.

During the ceremony, each of the military branches will be represented by a wreath as will the fallen service members whose names are being added to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall this year.

This year, four names have been added to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall in recognition of their sacrifice. They are: Calvin T. Rockward III, U.S. Army; Christian M. Tette, U.S. Army; Adam D. Pecaut, U.S. Navy; and Michael L. Jordan, U.S. Navy.

Memorial Day Concert & Picnic

A free concert in honor of Memorial Day featuring the Navy Band Southeast starts at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park on Riverside Avenue.

Clay County

A morning of remembrance with tributes to soldiers who died in combat as well as recognizing veterans, followed by an afternoon of food trucks, craft vendors, live entertainment, summer fun contests, a fireworks show and more.

Event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Spring Park.

Go to greencovesprings.com/riverfest for all the latest info!

St. Johns County

Spend Memorial Day in Downtown St. Augustine at the Colonial Oak Music Park. The Oak will be hosting live music from 12-9 p.m. Featured performers include Dr. Jonathan Dotson, Brad Edwardson, and Monticelli. Each performance takes place under the shade of a 300-year-old oak tree right in the heart of the Colonial Oak Music Park.

The concert is family and pet friendly, and admission is free. The Colonial Oak Music Park is conveniently located in the backyard of the St. Augustine Seafood Company, 21 St. George St., St. Augustine

More info: www.thecolonialoakmusicpark.com.

Flagler County

On Monday, May 30, the City of Palm Coast will host a Memorial Day Ceremony to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to the U.S. military. The Ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy. NW, Palm Coast (1/2 mile west of the Flagler County Library).

Parking is available along Corporate Drive and at the Library.

