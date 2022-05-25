Motorcyclist dead after hitting a pole in St. Augustine: FHP

A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a pole around 2 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 16 and Jardine Avenue in St. Augustine, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old rider was traveling westbound on State Road 16 in the inside lane.

While he was going around a curve he lost control of his motorcycle, traveled across the oncoming lanes and hit a traffic sign on the shoulder. He was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

According to the FHP, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.