St. Augustine kindergarten teaching assistant wins new car in Hometown Heroes giveaway

Mirona Kaczmarczyk was chosen as the Hyundai Hometown Hero for her service as a teacher to win a new car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A St. Johns County educator will be riding in style this summer.

Mirona Kaczmarczyk, a kindergarten teaching assistant who has been helping young children at Cathedral Parish School for 21 years, is the winner of the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway.

For four weeks, News4JAX Insiders were asked to nominate and then vote for their favorite active, local teacher, one of whom would win a 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV. More than 200 teachers were nominated in that span.

After 4,801 votes were cast, Kaczmarczyk stood atop the list with 823.

Mirona Kaczmarczyk won the Hyundai Hometown Heroes car giveaway and will take home a 2022 Tucson SUV. (WJXT)

According to her bio on the Cathedral Parish School’s website, Kaczmarczyk received a pedagogical degree and obtained teaching certificates in early education while residing in Poland. She has 27 years of teaching experience and taught for 9 years in Poland including four years in a kindergarten and five years teaching first through third grade. She has been a teacher’s assistant at Cathedral Parish School since 2000.

Mirona initiated the annual CPS Kindergarten Olympics, a favorite of the children according to the school’s website.

Her bio also lists her favorites as:

Book: Gone With the Wind

Movie: Elf

Dessert: Key Lime Pie

Color: Black (Black & White especially!)

Season: Fall

Sports: Basketball

Hobbies: Cross Stitch, Arts and Crafts and her all-time-favorite…crossword puzzles!

The parent of one of Kaczmarczyk’s students submitted this nomination on her behalf: