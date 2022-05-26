WJXT-TV and News4JAX.com awarded 2022 Regional Murrows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – WJXT-TV Channel 4 in Jacksonville, Florida, and News4JAX.com are the recipients of two 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

In the area of Large Market, WJXT-TV, News4JAX, won a 2022 Regional Murrow award for Breaking News Coverage. On the morning of May 27, 2021, morning rush hour drivers faced an emergency shutdown of the normally busy Buckman Bridge. Florida Department of Transportation workers were forced to make emergency repairs after a portion of the bridge was damaged. This quickly became a safety concern and caused a traffic nightmare. From The Morning Show through News4JAX at Noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., the news team at WJXT provided important safety information and repair status updates for commuters.

In the category of Digital, News4JAX.com won the Regional Murrow award for this category. The website has a wealth of information for people living in and interested in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. From the pandemic to social justice, the environment, and the legislature, News4JAX.com provides rich detail about the impacts of such issues. It’s a commitment to best coverage of news, weather, community engagement and public service. News4JAX.com is designed to keep people safe, aware, and informed.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

WJXT, Channel 4, is an independent television station and is owned by Graham Media Group.