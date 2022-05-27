NAS Jacksonville implementing temporary traffic change at Yorktown entrance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A temporary traffic shift is being implemented at the entrance of Naval Air Station Jacksonville for safety reasons after a number of recent crashes. according to a news release from the Navy.

The Navy said that morning and afternoon lane shifting on Yorktown Avenue has not only led to crashes but numerous near-misses. Starting June 6, all traffic on Yorktown Avenue will be two lanes in and out all day.

It’s a two-month change, the Navy said, to determine how beneficial shifting lanes is to traffic safety at the base. It does not change the number of open lanes at the gates during rush hours.