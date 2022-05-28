Pedestrian killed, another hurt in crash on Edgewood Avenue, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 60s was hit by a car Friday night while trying to cross Edgewood Avenue West at Cleveland Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The man died from his injuries. A second person who was crossing the street with the man suffered injuries when he fell in the road, but he was not hit by the car, police said.

The second person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

The intersection of Edgewood Avenue West and Cleveland Road was closed for several hours into early Saturday morning.