1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Lake City

Investigators said Darrius Romeo Tucker fired the fatal shot, although a motive has not been determined.

Lake City, Fla – One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Lake City.

Officers with the Lake City Police Department responded to a reported shooting on SW Happiness Lane just after midnight on Sunday.

Upon arrival officers found one male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

During their investigation, officers determined a suspect in the fatal shooting, Darrius Tucker. He refused to answer questions and requested an attorney.

Tucker was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center. He is charged with first degree murder.

If you have more information on this incident you are asked to call LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2069 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 386-754-7099.