Memorial Day Travel Safety

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the most dangerous weekends to drive each year in the United States.

There was a higher rate a deadly crashes last year.

The National Safety Council that tracks deadly crashes nationally estimates more than 400 drivers could be killed this weekend alone.

And in a lot of those crashes, experts say they could have been prevented.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Florida has the third highest rate of deadly crashes in the U-S, only behind California and Texas.

Triple AAA predicts 40 million people to be traveling this weekend through tomorrow.

2.2 million Floridians are traveling this holiday weekend with a majority opting to drive.

That’s an increase of more than 8 percent from last year, making it the second highest jump in just one year since 2010.

There are ways to prevent some of these deadly crashes.

Prepare your car before a trip. That means things like checking your oil, making sure your check engine light is not on and monitoring the tire pressure.

Drive without distractions. Don’t text and drive. Keep your focus on the road.

Slow down. The National Safety Council says speeding was a factor in 25 percent of deadly crashes last year.

Designate a sober driver. 41 percent of vehicle deaths two years involved a driver who was intoxicated, according to the safety council.

And Wear your seatbelt. That can improve your chances of surviving a serious crash by nearly half.

According to Triple A, if you’re driving today, the best time to start your trip is between now and 10 o’clock this morning. The worst time to drive today is between 1 and 4 o’clock this afternoon.