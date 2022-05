Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with husband Paul

NAPA, California – Paul Pelosi, 82, the husband of speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was arrested for DUI late Saturday in Napa, California.

Napa jail records show Pelosi was booked in just before midnight and bonded out on $5,000 just after 4 a.m.

He faces two misdemeanor charges.

The Napa County jail website does not make mugshots available.

Paul Pelosi booking sheet (NAPA County Sheriff's office)

The Speaker’s Office has not commented on the arrest.