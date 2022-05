JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in an Oakleaf neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8500 block of Merchants Way. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect has been identified in the incident. If you have any information, you’re asked to call JSO.